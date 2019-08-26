Vietnam Coast Guard active in int’l missions and exchanges

Vietnam Coast Guard has established bilateral and multilateral relations as well as a hotline with law enforcement forces from 20 countries in the region and the world.
Monday, August 26, 2019
