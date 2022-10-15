Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Switzerland A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia visited Switzerland from October 11-14.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 14.

Politics Party leader demands cooperation to help Central Highlands develop faster, more sustainably Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has asked central agencies to increase assistance, and localities nationwide to boost cooperation with the Central Highlands provinces to help the region develop faster and more sustainably.

Politics UN Secretary-General believes Vietnam will make active, effective contributions to human rights Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres has congratulated Vietnam on its election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, noting his belief that Vietnam will maintain active and effective contributions to the promotion and protection of human rights.