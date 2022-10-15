Vietnam Coast Guard enjoys fruitful int’l cooperation
The Vietnam Coast Guard has exerted great efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against violations and crimes at sea, and actively expanded international cooperation with countries having strong law enforcement forces at sea and partners.
Vietnam Coast Guard vessel 8001 operating in Truong Sa (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Coast Guard has exerted great efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against violations and crimes at sea, and actively expanded international cooperation with countries having strong law enforcement forces at sea and partners.
The improvement of international cooperation efficiency has helped the force better perform its tasks, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for the building and protection of the Fatherland.
The force signed cooperation agreements with its counterparts in many countries in the region, including Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia (2019), enabling the implementation of many joint activities, including those to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Along with strengthening cooperation with regional countries, the force has expanded its partnership to other countries with strong law enforcement forces at sea, including the US, Japan, India, and the Republic of Korea, mobilising their support in equipment and training activities, thus improving its capacity.
Notably, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Coast Guard jointly held a training course for Vietnamese coast guards in Phu Quoc from August 15-17, aiming to to improve their maritime law enforcement capacity for the Vietnam Coast Guard and enhance exchanges, cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries in general, and the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard in particular.
Visits and exchanges between the Vietnam Coast Guard with their Indian and Japanese partners have helped enhance the prestige of the force in the region and the world.
Meanwhile, the force has shown positive and responsible engagement in multilateral mechanisms and forums, including the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP), the Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting (HACGAM), the Southeast Asia Maritime Law Enforcement Initiative (SEAMLEI), the Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS), and activities within the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
In the time to come, the force will continue to promote partnerships with its counterparts in other countries, especially those in the region, neighbouring countries and traditional partners, spreading a message of cooperation, development and integration./.