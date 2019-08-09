Vietnam Coast Guard, firm fulcrum for fishermen

Vietnam Coast Guard has conducted hundreds of rescues of fishermen, their assets and ships at sea and accompanied them, becoming their firm fulcrum while going out and clinging to the sea.
VNA
Friday, August 9, 2019 - 9:03:33
Print
Phu The cake - An eternal symbol of love
Unique home made from glass bottles
Unique fishing in southern province
Movements launched to reduce plastic waste
Severe drought hits central Vietnam
Sweet longan fruits of Hung Yen
Malaysian singer wins ASEAN+3 song contest
Vietnam Summer Camp ends in warm atmosphere