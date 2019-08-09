Friday, August 9, 2019 - 10:00:46

Society

Vietnam Coast Guard, firm fulcrum for fishermen

Vietnam Coast Guard has conducted hundreds of rescues of fishermen, their assets and ships at sea and accompanied them, becoming their firm fulcrum while going out and clinging to the sea.

