Vietnam Coast Guard honoured for outstanding performance in drug combat
The Vietnam Coast Guard High Command has been honoured with a second-class Feat of Arms Order for its outstanding performance in the fight against drug crimes.
The Vietnam Coast Guard has well performed in patrols, law enforcement, crime combat, search and rescue operations, defence diplomacy, and the communications work. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The unit organised a ceremony in Hanoi on August 26 to receive the order and celebrate the 25th traditional day of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) (August 28, 1998 - 2023).
Addressing the function, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, lauded the VCG's efforts and achievements over the past 25 years, saying the force has well performed in patrols, law enforcement, crime combat, search and rescue operations, defence diplomacy, and the communications work.
Apart from defending national sovereignty, the VCG has coordinated with other competent forces in handling defence and security incidents emerging at sea, contributing to consolidating national defence and security, he said.
The officer asked the unit to better work as an advisor to the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence in maritime policies and guidelines, make comprehensive reforms, and improve personnel training.
According to Political Commissar of the VCG Lieutenant General Bui Quoc Oai, the VCG is now able not only to complete the tasks of protecting national sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, and safeguarding security, order and safety at sea, but also to patrol and control the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf and cooperate in search and rescue operations in the waters beyond 200 nautical miles in a timely and effective manner.
The force has prevented thousands of foreign boats from infringing upon Vietnam’s territorial waters, seized and handled hundreds of cases of smuggling and trade fraud, coordinated in busting many drug rings, and saved hundreds of fishermen who were in distress at sea.
The VCG has set up bilateral and multilateral relations, and hotlines with law enforcement forces of countries in and outside the region, significantly contributing to Vietnam’s defence diplomacy and international integration./.