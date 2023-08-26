Politics Vietnam, Singapore are top important partners of each other in fields: expert Vietnam and Singapore are top important partners of each other in many fields from trade and investment to diplomacy, security and defence, said Dr Le Hong Hiep, a Senior Fellow at the Vietnam Studies Programme and the Regional Strategic and Political Studies Programme of the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.

Politics HCM City wants to boost cooperation with Cuba’s Artemisa province: official Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with Cuba’s Artemisa province in the areas of mutual interest and Cuba's strength like health care and bio-technology, a municipal official said on August 25.

Politics Seminar marks 78th founding anniversary of diplomatic sector The Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrated the 78th founding anniversary of the diplomatic sector (August 28, 1945-2023) with a hybrid seminar held in Hanoi on August 25.