Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japan
Ship 8002 prepares to leave Ky Ha Port of Quang Nam province for a trip to Japan (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Ship 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).
The delegation is headed by Captain Tran Xuan Luong, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Coast Guard Region 2 under the Vietnam Coast Guard Command.
The delegation is scheduled to pay courtesy visits to leaders of the JCG’s 3rd Regional Coast Guard and Yokohama Office, take part in a culinary culture festival, share working experience, and drill in towing troubled ships with their Japanese peers.
The Vietnamese coast guard force’s visit aims to strengthen solidarity, mutual understanding, and cooperation between the two countries’ coast guard forces as well as to enhance Vietnamese crew-members’ abilities to master on-board equipment during long-distance voyages./.