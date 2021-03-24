ASEAN ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting convenes The two-day ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) opened virtually on March 24 under the chair of the Permanent Secretary of the Brunei Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General (retired) Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar Bin Haji Ma’awiah.

World Thailand adds 11.3 billion USD to assist pandemic-affected enterprises The Thai Cabinet on March 24 approved financial support measures worth a total of 350 billion Baht (11.3 billion USD) to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysian PM calls for removal of travel restriction with Singapore Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 23 expressed hope that several restrictions in travel between Malaysia and Singapore can be lifted soon for the interest of bilateral relations.

World Thailand extends travel stimulus programme The Government of Thailand has decided to extend the “We Travel Together” programme and approve a parallel tourism campaign in efforts shore up its tourism industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.