World Indonesia, Japan discuss regional economic development Indonesia appreciated Japan's desire to discuss the 'Asia Japan Investing for Future Initiative', Indonesian Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi said during his recent meeting with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi.

World Quad Joint Leaders’ Statement reaffirms ASEAN unity, centrality Leaders of the Quad countries - the US, Japan, India, Australia - have reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s unity and centrality and for the practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

World Indonesia resumes palm oil exports Indonesia has resumed its palm oil exports from May 23 after a three-week ban.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens resilience to disasters The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has issued a joint statement on strengthening resilience to disasters with detail commitments on the occasion of the 7th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 (PG 2022) held in Bali, Indonesia, on May 23-28.