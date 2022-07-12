Business US extends anti-tax evasion investigation into Vietnamese steel pipes imports The US Department of Commerce has extended the time to consider requests for investigation into the charge on trade remedy tax evasion regarding some steel pipe products, mostly those coded HS 7306.61 and 7306.30 imported from Vietnam, for another 30 days.

Business Vietnam's wood exports decrease as inflation increases Vietnam's exports of timber and wood products have decreased due to the impact of high inflation in the export market, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam the safest country in Southeast Asia for online banking: Kaspersky Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab recently described Vietnam as the safest country in Southeast Asia against the threat of financial attacks targeting banks, payment systems and online stores.

Business Export of Vietnamese durian to China to become official soon After four years of negotiations, on July 11, a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to China was signed - an important condition for Vietnamese durian to have a sustainable import market.