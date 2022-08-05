Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmers break more records at ASEAN Para Games Vietnamese swimmers continued to break six more records at the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, winning more gold medals on August 4, the fifth day of the competition.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmers break more records at ASEAN Para Games Vietnamese swimmers continued to break six more records at the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, winning more gold medals on August 4, the fifth day of the competition.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ranks third after four days of competition at ASEAN Para Games Vietnam brought home six more gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals on August 3, the 4th competition day of the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, lifting the total to 86, ranking third at the event.