Vietnamese players at the 2019 World Shuttlecock Championships (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam won five gold and two silver medals, topping the medal tally at the 2019 World Shuttlecock Championships, which concluded in France on August 24.



China finished second with two gold medals, three silvers and one bronze. China’s Hong Kong finished third with two silvers.



On the last day of the competition, Vietnam won two gold medals in the men’s and women’s team events.



Vietnam's women team, including Trinh Thi Nga, Nguyen Thi Dao and Hoang Minh Thuan, defeated Chinese rivals 22-20, 14-21, 21-17 to take the title.



Meanwhile, the men Vietnamese men’s squad, comprising Lac Chi Duc, Du Que Loc, Tran Ngoc Hai, beat China’s Hong Kong 21-13, 21-1 to secure the gold medal.



Earlier, Tran Ngoc Hai and Trinh Thi Nga defeated the duo from Hong Kong 21-17, 21-19 to take the gold medal in the mixed doubles.



Ho Phuoc Sang won the men’s singles title, while Pham Thi To Nguyen won in the women’s singles.



The four-day tournament attracted 15 teams, all members of the International Shuttlecock Federation.-VNA