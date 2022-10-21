Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra , Charge d'affaires a.i. of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA) New York (VNA) - Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Charge d'affaires a.i. of Vietnam to the UN, highlighted Vietnam’s commitments to promoting



The commitment has its root in women's role and great contributions to Vietnam's history of struggling for national independence and development, Tra told the debate, themed “Strengthening Women's Resilience and Leadership as a Path to Peace in Regions Plagued by Armed Groups.”



She said Vietnam has sent female officers to UN peacekeeping missions and wishes that women will have more favourable conditions to contribute to UN peacekeeping operations, adding that Vietnam has made active contributions to the UN agenda on women, peace and security, especially in its capacity as non-permanent member of the Security Council.



She proposed intensifying women’s participation in peace negotiations and building and exchanging experience in this field, saying countries should work to ensure and promote women’s full, equal and meaningful participation at different levels by integrating their rights into national policy frameworks.



Vietnam is committed to contributing international efforts in promoting the agenda on women, peace and security, the diplomat affirmed.



The participating countries shared the view that strong political commitments and pragmatic actions are needed to improve women’s power and ensure their rights as well as their full and equal participation in all aspects of social life, especially in preventing conflicts and building peace.



The Security Council adopted resolution (S/RES/1325) on women and peace and security on October 31, 2000. It is the first legal document of the council that requires parties in conflicts to prevent violations of women's rights and supports women's involvement in peace talks and post-conflict reconstruction./.