Vietnam commits to ASEAN solidarity
Vietnam will coordinate closely with host Cambodia and other ASEAN members and partners at the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits to help consolidate the bloc’s solidarity and centrality, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on November 3.
Addressing the ministry’s regular press briefing, Hang noted that at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister and Chair of ASEAN 2022 Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh from November 10 to 13.
The Vietnamese PM is scheduled to participate in around 20 events with many important meetings where he will join other leaders in discussing major issues such as the ASEAN Community building, the bloc’s external relations and centrality, along with international and regional issues of shared concern.
He will meet with leaders of the grouping's partners to discuss issues related to ASEAN and Vietnam’s relations with the partners.
As an active and responsible member of ASEAN, Vietnam will work closely with host Cambodia, as well as other ASEAN members and other countries, to ensure the meetings are successful and produce substantive outcomes to help consolidate the bloc’s solidarity, unanimity and centrality; enhance mutually beneficial relations between ASEAN and partners; and harmoniously and balancedly resolve issues facing ASEAN to contribute to the ASEAN Community for the sake of peace and stability in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific at large, the spokeswoman said.
With regard to the Myanmar situation, she emphasised that Myanmar is a neighbouring country in the region and also a member of ASEAN. Vietnam always hopes the situation in Myanmar will be stabilised early to facilitate national construction and development for the sake of the Myanmar people, and to contribute to the building of a united, self-reliant, and strong ASEAN Community.
In that spirit, Vietnam supports and is ready to contribute to ASEAN’s efforts to help Myanmar overcome the current crisis, especially through the effective implementation of the Five-Point Consensus with priority given to ending violence and promoting dialogue and reconciliation among the parties concerned for the sake of the Myanmar people, the solidarity and integrity of ASEAN, and regional peace, stability and cooperation.
ASEAN’s assistance for Myanmar should be carried out step by step, concertedly, balancedly, and transparently. The bloc should also be the core force gathering and coordinating international efforts to support Myanmar, according to the spokesperson./.