Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and member of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Nguyen Manh Cuong has affirmed the CPV’s commitment to international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Addressing the second special meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic held online on May 25, Cuong shared Vietnam’s experience in combating the pandemic and lauded the ICAPP’s efforts in sharing good practice in the work.

Participants spoke of their political parties’ role in the fight and shared the view that citizens in all countries, rich or poor, must be given fair access to COVID-19 prevention tools like vaccines and diagnosis and treatment techniques.

To this end, cooperation between the public and private sectors in testing, tracing, and treatment is required.

They highlighted the importance of international cooperation among political parties to foster links between countries, towards improving the ability to cope with contingencies and the capacity of the public healthcare system.

Regarding post-pandemic economic recovery, they agreed with the need to adapt to the situation and provide support for small and medium-sized enterprises during and after the economic downturn as well as vulnerable groups in society.

The meeting attracted leaders from 24 political parties in 18 Asian countries and representatives from the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL) and several international organisations./.