Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Dang Dinh Quy addresses the debate (Photo: VNA)

– Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Dang Dinh Quy reiterated Vietnam’s commitment to promoting multilateralism and supporting the UN’s central role in ensuring peace, security, and sustainable development.He was addressing the UN General Assembly’s open debate on maintaining international peace and security, promoting multilateralism and the UN’s role on November 9.He said in the context when international peace and security are facing more complicated traditional and non-traditional challenges, the international community need to maintain and raise the efficiency of multilateralism as history proved that unilateral and bilateral measures could not address global issues.Quy emphasized that all member countries, especially ones playing an important role, need to continue renewing strong commitments and taking real actions to ensure the international system is based on rule in which all issues are addressed on the basis of fairness and equality.Multilateral institutions, first of all the UN, need to continue with reform to improve their efficiency and transparency and really attach to people, he said.The Ambassador asserted Vietnam’s support for the UN Secretary-General’s reform efforts and stressed the importance of outlining an appropriate action plan for the UN reform.As a proactive, active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam will continue working for a world of peace, prosperity, fairness and sustainable development, Quy said.In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said multilateralism has brought for immense achievements, such as the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change, and peace-keeping activities.As the world is coping with unprecedented challenges stemming from the rise in new conflict multiply, extremism, force population movement, climate change advances, and deepened inequality, the UN official called for maintaining multilateralism and collective problem-solving actions, strengthening commitments to retaining the rule-based world; and using more effectively intermediate reconciliation mechanisms to address conflicts.-VNA