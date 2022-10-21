At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs (COMINGO) and Vietnamese agencies will continue partnering with and offer effective support to foreign NGOs in Vietnam, thus ensuring their legitimate rights and interests.



Phan Anh Son, Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and COMINGO Vice President, made the statement during a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on October 21 to share information with foreign NGOs in the south.



Son shared key tasks related to NGO affairs this year, as well as priority works of the People’s Aid Coordinating Committee, COMINGO’s units and foreign NGOs in the near future.



He suggested foreign NGOs maintain the sharing of information with COMINGO, follow Vietnam’s regulations, and stand side by side with the country for national development.



According to COMINGO, 436 foreign NGOS offered 108.5 million USD worth of aid to Vietnam in the first half of this year. Of the figure, over 30 million USD was used for social affairs, about 27 million USD for socio-economic development, and 16.9 million USD for health care.



Foreign NGOs in the south wished COMINGO to continue renewing working methods, reforming administrative procedures and creating more favourable conditions for them, especially those related to licensing procedures.



They also vowed to work closely with Vietnamese agencies and partners.



On October 14 in Hanoi, COMINGO held a similar conference to share information with foreign NGOs in the north./.