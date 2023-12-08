Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border districts celebrate 10th anniversary of relations A ceremony took place in the northern border province of Cao Bang’s Quang Hoa district on December 7 to mark its decade-long friendship with Longzhou county in China’s Guangxi province, with which it shares an over 22.7km borderline.

Politics Agencies assisting Vietnamese NA, Thai House of Representatives strengthen ties General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session with Acting Secretary General of the Thai House of Representatives Arpath Sukhanunh in Bangkok, on December 7 on the occasion of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Thailand.

Politics Vietnam to foster comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang has highlighted the special friendship between the two countries in his recent interview granted to Cambodia’s Kampuchea Thmey Daily.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue paid an official visit to Thailand from December 7-10 at the invitation of Thai House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. The visit affirms Vietnam’s commitment to continuing to develop the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership to new heights, making it increasingly substantive and effective.