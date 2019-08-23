Moscow (VNA) – Nineteen Vietnamese are joining more than 1,300 contestants from 63 countries and territories at the 45th World Skills Competition (WSC) which officially opened in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on August 22.
The Vietnamese contestants will compete in 18 occupations.
Head of the Vietnamese delegation Nguyen Hong Minh, who is Director General of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, said Vietnam has made careful preparation for the competition. Contestants have been selected through multiple examinations from school, provincial to ministerial and national levels. Eligible candidates then received further training for between 6 months and one year before going to Russia for the WSC.
According to Minh, the WSC provides many opportunities for Vietnamese contestants to access modern machines and newest materials, learn new techniques, and share experience.
The WSC is held every two years. This year, the event attracts 1,355 contestants from 69 countries and territories, competing in 56 official occupations. In addition, competitions in 11 occupations will be held for young people from 15 to 17 years old.
Vietnam has participated in the WSC for six times. Its contestants brought home a bronze medal and eight medallions of excellence in 2015, and another bronze along with five medallions of excellence in 2017.-VNA