Vietnamese contestants get ready for the 45th World Skills Competition (Photo: VNA)

Nineteen Vietnamese are joining more than 1,300 contestants from 63 countries and territories at the 45th World Skills Competition (WSC) which officially opened in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on August 22.The Vietnamese contestants will compete in 18 occupations.Head of the Vietnamese delegation Nguyen Hong Minh, who is Director General of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, said Vietnam has made careful preparation for the competition. Contestants have been selected through multiple examinations from school, provincial to ministerial and national levels. Eligible candidates then received further training for between 6 months and one year before going to Russia for the WSC.According to Minh, the WSC provides many opportunities for Vietnamese contestants to access modern machines and newest materials, learn new techniques, and share experience.