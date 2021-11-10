World Italy, ASEAN strengthen security cooperation A series of seminars on security cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy opened in Rome on November 8.

ASEAN Third ASEAN-RoK Day held virtually The Mission of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, held the third ASEAN-RoK Day on November 9 on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of bilateral dialogue partnership.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia strengthen cooperation in women, peace, security matters Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne attended an ASEAN-Australia dialogue themed “Women, peace and security: progressing implementation on the road to recovery from COVID-19” on November 9.