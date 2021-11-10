Vietnam concerns about Israel’s expansion of resettlement areas in West Bank
Mitzpe Kramim Jewish resettlement area near Ramallah city in the West Bank (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has shown concern about Israel's continuous expansion of resettlement areas in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, affirming that the activity is against international law and weaken the prospect of the two-state solution.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN raised the concern during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York on November 9 (Hanoi time), during which Lynn Hastings, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process briefed participants on Israel’s recent announcements on the approval of plans to build more than 3,000 resettlement homes in the West Bank and its decision to list six Palestinian non-governmental organisations as terror entities.
Ambassador Quy underlined Vietnam’s stance of opposing terror activities in any form, stressing that the labeling of an organisation as a terror entity should be based on clear and convincing evidence, as the decision will greatly affect not only the organisation but all of its staff and relevant Palestinian communities.
The Vietnamese representative called on Israel to restrain, not to use excessive force, and roll out measures to prevent violence caused by Israeli settlers that leads to increasing casualties./.