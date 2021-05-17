World Thailand readies to reopen skies Thailand’s Transport Ministry is gearing up for the resumption of air travel in November since the nation is promoting mass COVID-19 inoculation campaign.

World US court denies appeal in Roundup cancer case A US federal court in San Francisco on May 14 denied an appeal by Monsanto in the cancer trial over Roundup weedkiller and upheld an award of 25 million USD in damages.

World Malaysia, Indonesia urge UNSC to help halt Gaza Strip strikes Malaysia and Indonesia on May 15 called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to intervene and stop Israel's strikes on the Gaza Strip, as the conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants raged on.

World Laos values Vietnam’s support in COVID-19 fight Laos appreciates contributions and support by a team of Vietnamese medical experts, which has joined hands with Lao health workers and people in the southern economic hub of Champasak to battle COVID-19.