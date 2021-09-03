World Australia, France oppose actions increasing tensions in East Sea Australia and France ministers have voiced serious concerns about the situation in the East Sea and called for all disputes to be resolved in a peaceful manner in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

World ASEAN, UN review progress of cooperation projects Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to ASEAN, on September 1 attended the virtual Interface between the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) and the United Nations (UN) Delegation.

World COVID-19 situation improving in Cambodia, complex in Philippines World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said on August 31 that WHO is very pleased that the overall COVID-19 situation is now improving in Cambodia with declining trends in cases and deaths.

World Malaysia’s first cabinet meeting focuses on COVID-19 The new Malaysian Cabinet’s first meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob took place virtually on September 1, focusing on the latest situation of COVID-19 in the country.