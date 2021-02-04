Nigerien army officers inspect a car belonging to a group of French aid workers who were killed by unidentified gunmen in the Kouré Reserve in August, 2020. (Photo: AFP/VNA)



New York (VNA) – Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’affaires ad interim of Vietnam at the UN, reiterated that Vietnam categorically condemns the use of chemical weapons in any form, by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances during an UN Security Council (UNSC)’s open video teleconference (VTC) on February 3.



It is a violation of international law, Anh told the event concerning the situation in the Middle East.

During the event, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, briefed about the cooperation between the UN and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and Syria.



Anh noted there is continued engagement between the OPCW and Syria in order to put an end to this protracted issue of chemical weapons in Syria.



“To further progress, it is our strong belief that there is no other option than ensuring cooperation between the two sides,” he said, adding that it is a matter of course that the support of the international community to their endeavours remains of great importance in this matter.



He later called for the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the Syrian National Authority to further enhance their technical consultations in order to close all the remaining outstanding issues.



Earlier the same day, the UNSC adopted a presidential statement on the situation in West Africa and the Sahel which condemns in the strongest term the terrorist attacks in two villages in Niger and against civilians in Borno State as well as the abduction of more than 300 children in Katsina State in Nigeria over the last few months.



The statement expresses concern over the deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the region, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and notably characterized by the impact of extreme poverty, food insecurity and violence.

It called for safe, sustained and unhindered access for the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid, including access to comprehensive health care and services for survivors of sexual violence in conflict and post-conflict situations, without discrimination./.