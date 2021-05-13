Vietnam condemns violence in escalating Israel - Palestine conflict
The UN Security Council (UNSC) held the second emergency meeting this week on May 12 to discuss escalating tension between Israel and Palestine in recent days, during which Vietnam expressed serious concern over and oppose related violent acts.
Smoke rises after a series of Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Delivering a briefing on the situation at the meeting, Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, stressed if there is a war, people of both sides will suffer the consequences. He called on the UNSC and related parties to take urgent action to prevent the risk.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said that Vietnam is deeply concerned by the escalation of tension, violence and armed conflict leading to casualties in both sides.
Vietnam condemns violence and excessive use of lethal weapons against civilians, he affirmed, calling on all parties involved to immediately stop the escalation of violence, exercise maximum restraint, and avoid actions and statements that could further complicate the tension.
Vietnam calls on the parties to resolve conflicts by peaceful measures; ensure the security, safety and legitimate interests of the people; and not to attack their essential infrastructure, Quy noted.
The diplomat also emphasised the important role of regional and international parties, including the Middle East Quartet, and welcomed recent efforts of international organisations and countries to reduce the stress.
The first emergency meeting on the matter took place on May 10 at the request of eight council member nations – Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Vietnam./.