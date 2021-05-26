Vietnam condemns violence, terrorist attacks against civilians in Somalia
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, strongly condemned the Al-Shabaab’s violence and attacks against civilians in Somalia and called on the Somalia Government to make efforts and take measures to ensure security of its civilians.
A car bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Addressing an UN Security Council (UNSC) face-to-face meeting on May 25 on the situation in Somalia, the Vietnamese ambassador reiterated Vietnam's support for Somalia in its efforts towards peace, stability, and development.
The diplomat stressed that the pursuit of peace, stability and development in Somalia should be carried out in accordance with a Somalia-led political process on the basis of the Agreement of September 17, 2020.
He also voiced concern over armed clashes in the capital city of Mogadishu, saying that armed conflicts and political divisions are the main cause of instability in Somalia.
Regarding scio-economic situation in the African nation, Ambassador Quy shared Somalia's difficulties regarding the serious water shortage in many areas, saying that natural disasters are a long-term threat and challenge for the country.
Quy recommended the UN, as well as regional and international organisations, boost aid for the country via humanitarian programmes and economic development projects.
Rapporteurs at the meeting included Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UNSOM James Swan, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and head of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Francisco Caetano José Madeira. Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud Abubakar also delivered remarks.
Representatives from UNSC member nations expressed support for the upcoming elections in Somalia and highly valued efforts made by Somalian Prime Minister Muhammed Hussein Roble in promoting dialogues to resolve political differences towards an agreement on time and roadmap for elections.
They also shared difficulties facing Somalia, especially the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
Participants expressed support for the role and activities of UNSOM, AMISOM and regional organizations in supporting the Somali Government.
The UNSOM was set up in 2013 with a view to assisting the peace and reconciliation process and the capacity building for the Somali Government. Since then, the UN Security Council has maintained meetings every three months to listen to reports on the mission’s activities./.