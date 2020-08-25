Health HCM City promotes economic development amidst COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City is exerting every effort to implement the dual tasks of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the economy, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported over last 12 hours Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report over the last 12 hours with the national count remaining at 1,022, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on August 25 morning.

Health First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.