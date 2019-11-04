Vietnam confers Gold Star Order on Lao People’s Army
Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich (C) and Lao officers at the ceremony (Source: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party and State have conferred its highest decoration - the Gold Star Order - on the Lao People’s Army in recognition of its achievements and contributions to strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Authorized by the Vietnamese State President, Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich, Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, presented the Gold Star Order to the LPA at a ceremony held in Vientiane on November 4.
The Vietnamese Party and State also awarded other orders to 53 units and 35 individuals from the Lao army, on the occasion of the 70th Traditional Day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos.
Speaking at the event, Gen. Lich affirmed that the conferment of the orders is a recognition of important contributions of the Lao People’s Army in fostering the Vietnam-Laos great frienship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and further deepening the close relations between the two Parties, States, and armies.
In his speech, Lao Defence Minister Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath express deep gratitude to the Party, State, people and army of Vietnam for their consistent support for the Lao People’s Army, especially in material assistance and personnel training, saying that this contributes to tightening the bilateral relations.
On the occasion, Defence Minister Lich presented 50,000 USD in aid to Lao people in central and southern localities, who were seriously affected by storms and floods in early September this year./.