Vietnam confident in ASEAN – Australia cooperation in overcoming COVID-19: official
With the role of the co-chair of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Military Medicine with Brunei, Australia and ASEAN will have many practical activities to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic together, said a Vietnamese official while attending the informal ASEAN-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting on November 10.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien attends the informal ASEAN-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting on November 10 via videoconference from Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi, November 10 (VNA) - With the role of the co-chair of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Military Medicine with Brunei, Australia and ASEAN will have many practical activities to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic together, said a Vietnamese official while attending the informal ASEAN-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting on November 10.
The online meeting took place as part of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, head of the Vietnamese delegation, affirmed the importance of the ASEAN – Australia ties as the sides agreed to set up a comprehensive strategic partnership at their first ASEAN-Australia Summit. Such agreement paved the way for boosting their cooperation, including in defence, Chien added.
Chien alauded Australia’s engagement in the ADMM Plus framework, particularly regarding practical activities via experts’ groups.
He took the occasion to thank Australia’s timely support for ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, in response to the pandemic.
At the meeting, participants commended the establishment of the ASEAN – Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, considering it a milestone in their relations.
Welcoming Australia’s proposal of a vision document on defence cooperation with the bloc, they said it creates a basis for the orientation of ASEAN-Australia defence ties in the coming time, promote ASEAN's centrality, respects international law, and ensures security and safety in the region, including the East Sea.
The delegates acknowledged Australia’s contribution to the ADMM Plus and support the nation’s role in co-chairing the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Military Medicine with Brunei.
They also discussed the direction of defense cooperation in the coming time to ensure that Australia's collaboration proposals are in line with ASEAN's priorities./.