Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on June 3 reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases, all domestic infections, across the country.

The new infections were reported in 46 out of 63 provinces and cities across the country. Up to 770 infections were detected in the community.



The capital city of Hanoi continued to lead the country in the number of new daily COVID-19 patients with 230.



It was followed by northern Yen Bai and Phu Tho provinces, with 80 and 56 cases, respectively.



The country has had a total of 10,723,673 patients so far, ranking 12th out of 227 countries and territories worldwide.



A total of 9,146 patients were declared recovered from the disease, with 9,486,806 given the all-clear so far.



No fatalities related to COVID-19 were reported on June 3.



More than 221.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. Over 4.6 million of them were given to children between 5 and under 12 years old./.