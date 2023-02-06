A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,577 with 11 new cases recorded on February 6, four more than the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.With five patients given the all-clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,614,591.Meanwhile, there are two patients needing breathing support.The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,186 as no death relating to the COVID-19 was reported on the day.More than 266.17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.