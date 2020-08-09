Vietnam confirms 11th COVID-19-related death
A 55-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died on August 9, becoming the 11th fatality from COVID-19 in Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.
Test of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A 55-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died on August 9, becoming the 11th fatality from COVID-19 in Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.
She died of the COVID-19-related complication of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multiorgan dysfunction syndrome, and gastrointestinal bleeding.
All the COVID-19 fatalities in the country so far have either been residents of the city or the nearby Quang Nam province, and had suffered from serious chronic diseases such as cancer, renal failure, and diabetes prior to becoming infected./.