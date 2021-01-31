Health Five suspected cases of COVID-19 recorded in Gia Lai province The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has recorded five people testing positive once for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, all of them linked with the localities that have reported confirmed cases over the past few days.

Health HCM City detects one COVID-19 case linked to Hai Duong The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department on January 30 announced a COVID-19 case, a man coming from the northern province of Hai Duong – a current hotspot of the pandemic – on a flight on January 28.

Health Another COVID-19 infection case detected in Hanoi Hanoi recorded another COVID-19 infection case in the early morning of January 30, who returned from the northern province of Hai Duong.