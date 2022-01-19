Vietnam confirms 15,959 COVID-19 cases on January 19
A medical worker collects sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 15,959 cases of COVID-19, including 23 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 18 to 4pm January 19, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2,909 cases, followed by Da Nang with 892 and Khanh Hoa with 652.
The national tally reached 2,078,087, including 108 infections of Omicron.
On the day, the country saw 142 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 36,114.
There are 5,588 patients in critical conditions.
A total 33,034 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,789,188.
By January 18, the country had injected 171,638,597 doses of vaccines to date, with 72,947,487 people now fully inoculated, while 19,979,632 booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.