Vietnam confirms 15th nCoV infection case
A three-month-old baby from Binh Xuyen district, northern Vinh Phuc province, has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (nCoV), according to the health ministry.
Special quarantine area in hospital (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A three-month-old baby from Binh Xuyen district, northern Vinh Phuc province, has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (nCoV), according to the health ministry.
This has brought the total number of nCoV infection cases in Vietnam to 15, including 10 from Vinh Phuc.
After the baby’s grandmother was tested positive for the virus, the local disease monitoring centre made a list of the people who contacted with the patient, including the baby and her mother.
On January 28, the baby was brought to her grandmother’s house and kept there for four days.
On February 6, she showed symptoms such as coughing and runny nose.
The local disease monitoring centre took her blood sample for testing and the result was positive for the virus.
At present, the baby and her mother are being quarantined at a polyclinic in Binh Xuyen district. Both are in a stable condition.
So far, Vietnam has successfully cured six nCoV patients./.