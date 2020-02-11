Health Infographic Six nCoV patients cured, discharged from hospital Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have recovered and were discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD) in Hanoi on February 10.

Health Field hospital opened in HCM City to cope with nCoV A specialised field hospital was put into service in Ho Chi Minh City on February 10 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV).