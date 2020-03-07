Health HCM City quarantines 57 linked with Japanese coronavirus case Fifty-seven people related to the flights a Japanese passenger with SARS-CoV-2 boarding have been put under quarantine, the disease control centre of Ho Chi Minh City said on March 5.

Health People entering Vietnam from Cambodia have to make medical declarations All people who enter Vietnam from Cambodia are required to fill in medical declaration forms amid complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Health COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured Research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on March 5.

Health Visa-free entry suspended for OVs from COVID-19-hit countries Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to suspend visa-free entry for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from countries whose citizens have visa-free entry unilaterally halted, firstly the Republic of Korea and COVID-19-hit nations.