Vietnam confirms 18th COVID-19 infection case
The Ministry of Health on March 7 afternoon confirmed the 18th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a patient returning from the epidemic-hit Republic of Korea (RoK).
A medical worker sprays disinfectant to sterilise Hanoi's streets (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 7 afternoon confirmed the 18th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a patient returning from the epidemic-hit Republic of Korea (RoK).
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology said the same day that the 27-year-old male patient from northern Thai Binh province arrived in the RoK’s Daegu city on February 17 and came back to Vietnam on flight VJ981 from Busan to Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 4.
After entering Vietnam, the patient was brought to a concentrated quarantine area and had samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
A day earlier, the 17th infection case was reported in the capital city of Hanoi. The 26-year-old female patient earlier visited her sister in the UK, then travelled to Italy and returned to Hanoi on March 1 on flight VN0054.
Vietnam has to date detected 18 COVID-19 infection cases. Of them, 16 patients had been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals./.
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology said the same day that the 27-year-old male patient from northern Thai Binh province arrived in the RoK’s Daegu city on February 17 and came back to Vietnam on flight VJ981 from Busan to Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 4.
After entering Vietnam, the patient was brought to a concentrated quarantine area and had samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
A day earlier, the 17th infection case was reported in the capital city of Hanoi. The 26-year-old female patient earlier visited her sister in the UK, then travelled to Italy and returned to Hanoi on March 1 on flight VN0054.
Vietnam has to date detected 18 COVID-19 infection cases. Of them, 16 patients had been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals./.