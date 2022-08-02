Vietnam confirms 2,017 new COVID-19 cases on August 2
A total 2,017 COVID-19 cases were logged on August 1, raising the national caseload to 10,783,026, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi (VNA) – A total 2,017 COVID-19 cases were logged on August 1, raising the national caseload to 10,783,026, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 9,668 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,932,712. There are 39 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, raising lifting the total number of fatalities to 43,094.
On July 31, 304,531 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 246,381,970./.