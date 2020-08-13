Health Health Ministry gives support to two central hospitals in COVID-19 fight Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on August 13 gave gifts worth 2 billion VND (86,360 USD) to two major hospitals in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam, to help them fight COVID-19.

Health Another 12 COVID-19 patients in Da Nang, Quang Nam given all-clear Ten COVID-19 patients, including an eight-month-old baby, were declared to recover fully in the central city of Da Nang, along with two others in neighbouring Quang Nam province on August 13.

Health Vietnam, US share experience in treating COVID-19 patients with chronic kidney failure Vietnamese and US experts and doctors on August 12 shared experience in treating patients with end-stage chronic kidney failure amid the COVID-19 outbreaks, as most of the COVID-19 deaths in Vietnam are related to this disease.