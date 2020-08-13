Vietnam confirms 22 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths on August 13
A site where medical workers take samples of people returning from Da Nang city for testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on August 13 evening, raising the total infection cases to 905 and death toll to 20.
According to Nguyen Trong Khoa, deputy head of the special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control in the central city of Da Nang, one of the deceased patients is an 83-year-old woman from the central province of Quang Nam.
She had already suffered from heart failure and aplastic anemia. She was treated at the Quang Nam General Hospital from July 27 to August 2, before testing positive for the novel coronavirus on August 2 and being transferred to the Hue General Central Hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province the same day. She was later diagnosed with pneumonia and ischemic heart disease as well.
She was put on ventilators on August 8, before being pronounced dead on August 12. Causes of death included severe respiratory failure due to COVID-19, multiple organ failure and septic shock.
The other is an 87-year-old man in the central province of Quang Ngai, who had hypertension and diabetes, and had suffered old myocardial infarction. His left foot had been amputated due to embolism.
He was admitted to the Da Nang Hospital on July 17, where he was diagnosed with an infection on the site of his left foot amputation. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 27.
He was transferred to the city's Hoa Vang District medical centre on July 31 for further treatment. He was put on ventilators and underwent continuous artificial blood filtration from August 2 -4. He was also pronounced dead on August 12. Causes of death included COVID-19, infection at amputation site, hypertension, diabetes and heart failure.
Among the new infection cases, 14 were recorded in Da Nang, two in neighbouring Quang Nam province, one in Quang Tri province and five imported cases in Khanh Hoa province.
The five imported cases flew from Japan to Cam Ranh Airport on August 5 and were quarantined upon arrival.
Among total cases confirmed in Vietnam so far, 438 are linked to the outbreak in Da Nang since July 25.
The number of imported cases is 327 that were quarantined right upon entry.
On August 13, 12 patients were announced to have recovered. They comprised 10 in the Hoa Vang field hospital in Da Nang, and two in Quang Nam Central General Hospital./.