Vietnam confirms 24 domestic COVID-19 infections on early May 27 morning
The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 4,621 cases, with 24 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker is collecting sample for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 4,621 cases, with 24 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, 23 were recorded in Bac Giang province, and one in Lang Son.
As many as 3,051 domestic cases have been logged since the nation was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave on April 27.
Another case was added to the imported infection tally on May 27 morning, raising the imported count of the outbreak to 1,490.
Report from the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration showed that the country has seen 2,853 recoveries and 45 deaths related to the disease.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 111 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 40 twice, and 67 thrice.
A total of 163,196 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,292 in hospitals, 34,106 in other quarantine sites, and 123,798 at their places of residence.
Nearly 1.035 million COVID-19 vaccine shots were given to frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in the nation.
Since the pandemic has become more complicated, people are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.