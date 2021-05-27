Health Vietnam posts 45th death from COVID-19 The Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 26 confirmed the 45th COVID-19- related death – a 67-year-old female with serious underlying health conditions.

Society Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention in Bac Giang’s industrial parks Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 26 inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Bac Giang, and reported on the situation in the locality to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh through a virtual meeting.

Health PM urges curbing of COVID-19 in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang provinces Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged ministries, agencies, and localities to take more drastic action to drive back the COVID-19 pandemic in northern Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces while ensuring production and trade are not disrupted.

Health Mobile container labs for COVID-19 testing to be launched Mobile container labs for COVID-19 testing would be used in the time ahead as Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed an official dispatch regarding the installation of the labs.