Health Under-12 children in Quang Ninh to receive COVID-19 vaccination on April 14 The first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot for children from 5 to under 12 years old, which arrived in Vietnam on April 8, will be administered to sixth-grade students in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 14, according to Assoc Prof. Dr. Duong Thi Hong, Vice Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).

Health COVID-19: Over 22,800 new cases recorded on April 12 A total 22,804 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 11 to 4pm April 12, according to the Ministry of Health.