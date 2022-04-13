Vietnam confirms 24,623 new COVID-19 cases
A health worker takes sample for COVID-19 testing from a resident in Cua Dong ward of Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A total 24,623 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 12 to 4pm April 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 1,727 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 1,627 and Vinh Phuc with 1,147.
The new infections raised the national tally to 10,297,587.
A total 13,887 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 13, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 8,770,994.
An additional 20 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,878, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 12, the country had injected 208,810,706 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.