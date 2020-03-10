Vietnam confirms 32nd COVID-19 case
The Ministry of Health reported another case of COVID-19 infection on March 10, bringing the total in the country to 32.
Subsequent test results show the 24-year-old Vietnamese woman is positive for SARS-CoV-2. (Photo: VNA)
The new case is a 24-year-old Vietnamese who had contact with the 17th patient detected in Vietnam on March 6, while they were in London on February 27.
After having cough on March 2 without having fever, the woman had a checkup at a London hospital that prescribed her with medicines for treatment at home.
Upon learning about the 17th case in Vietnam on March 7, she had another checkup at the hospital and was prescribed with more medicines that failed to help ease her cough, but she however was not having fever then.
She then flew to Vietnam on a charter flight (WGT2B) and entered the country at 8:15 on March 9, with cough and body temperature at 37.5 degree Celsius.
Right after her arrival, the woman was transferred to the hospital for acute respiratory diseases in Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City. Subsequent test results show she is positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The patient was quarantined at the HCM City-based Hospital for Tropical Diseases starting from 20:30 on March 9. She was conscious, coughing but not having fever./.