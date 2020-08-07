Vietnam confirms 34 more COVID-19 cases
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed 34 more COVID-19 infection cases as of 6pm on August 7, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
There were 22 new patients in Da Nang, eight in Quang Nam, one in Hanoi and one in Hai Duong who are all related to Da Nang, and two imported in Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria – Vung Tau each.
In total, the country recorded 784 cases, including 314 imported ones.
From July 25, 330 cases are related to Da Nang.
As many as 178,451 who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine; 5,870 of them are in hospitals, 24,106 in other facilities and 148.475 at homes.
According to the committee, additional three patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus at Nam Dinh provincial general hospital.
Up to 395 out of 784 patients have fully recovered, and there have been 10 deaths so far across the nation./.
