Health Recovered COVID-19 patients urged to donate plasma The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases has called on recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma, which would be used to treat the critically ill.

Health Vietnam reports three new community COVID-19 cases Three more coronavirus infections were confirmed by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 7 morning, lifting the national tally to 750.

Health COVID-19: 30 new cases raise total to 747 Thirty more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 12 hours, raising the total number to 747 as of 6pm on August 6, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam confirms COVID-19 death toll rises to 10 A 67-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died on August 5, becoming the 10th fatality from COVID-19 in Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son. She died of malignant myeloma, diabetes, sepsis, and COVID-19, he said. ​