Vietnam confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases on January 30 morning
Vietnam reported 34 new COVID-19 community cases over the past 12 hours to 6:00 on January 30, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Chi Linh city's medical centre (Photo: VNA)
The committee said 32 of the cases are linked to the hotspot in Chi Linh city, the northern province of Hai Duong.
The two others are from Ha Long city and Van Don district, the northern province of Quang Ninh, with one related to a COVID-19 patient in Hai Duong and another having close contact with patient 1553 – an employee at Van Don International Airport who was confirmed infected on January 28.
The total locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam now stand at 873, including 743 detected as from July 25.
The national count of COVID-19 stands at 1,739.
As many as 1,448 patients have been recovered so far, and the fatalities remain at 35.
Among the active patients, five have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, three twice and eight thrice.
More than 21,850 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring nationwide./.