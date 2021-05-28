Vietnam confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Vietnam recorded 40 COVID-19 infections, all locally-transmitted cases, during the past six hours to 12:00 pm on May 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
At a quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 40 COVID-19 infections, all locally-transmitted cases, during the past six hours to 12:00 pm on May 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry said among the new cases, 23 were reported in Bac Giang province, 13 in Bac Ninh, and one each in Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Ha Nam and Hanoi.
The number of locally-transmitted and imported cases stood at 4,904, and 1,492, respectively.
Meanwhile, 43 patients were given the all-clear in the morning of May 28, raising the number of recoveries to 2,896.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 112 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice, and 70 thrice.
One more fatality from COVID-19 was confirmed the same day, pushing the total deaths related to the disease to 47.
The dead was a 22-year-old female patient who was diagnosed with bone marrow failure in March this year, and has been treated at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion.
The patient was transferred to the second facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung commune in Hanoi's outlying district of Dong Anh on April 29. She tested positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and received treatment for the disease from May 5.
The patient was in septic shock and died at 21:48 on May 27.
Also on May 28 morning, a ceremony was held at the Health Ministry to receive 40 remote temperature monitors worth a combined 1 million USD presented by the Government of the Republic of Korea./.