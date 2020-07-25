Vietnam confirms 416th COVID-19 case
Reporting at the session of the cabinet held on July 25 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long confirmed the 416th case of COVID-19 in the country.
Hospital C of Da Nang city, where the new patient visited for check-up on July 20 before he was confirmed as the 416th case of COVID-19 on July 25 (Photo: VNA)
The 57-year-old Da Nang man is a typical community infection case with the outside source coming into the central city. His sample was confirmed positive on July 25 morning to SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.
The Da Nang Diseases Control Centre has conducted tests for 105 people who had close contact with the patient and they all turn out negative. It is currently listing those having contacted with the patient to conduct tests and quarantine.
The health ministry has sent experts and equipment to Da Nang to help contain the outbreak, and dispatches to relevant ministries and authorities urging them to intensify the control and management of the immigration of foreigners.
Speaking at the session, PM Phuc directed relevant ministries and authorities to keep calm and look for ways to prevent the infection in the community. There must be timely and necessary decisions in the time to come, particularly in major cities, in the pandemic fight, he stressed./.