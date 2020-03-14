Health Four more cases positive for SARS-CoV-2 The Health Ministry announced four more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection late March 14 based on testing outcomes from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) and the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute.

Health Binh Thuan inspects pandemic prevention work in quarantined areas Three working groups including representatives of the Party Central Committee and People’s Council of Binh Thuan province inspected Covid-19 prevention work in some quarantined areas in the province on March 14.

Health Vietnam reports 48th case testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 The Health Ministry has announced the 48th case of COVID-19 in the country, a 31-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City.