Vietnam confirms 49th COVID-19 case
Illustrative image (Photo: azernews.az)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 14 afternoon confirmed the 49th COVID-19 infection case who is the husband of the 30th patient in Vietnam.
The latest patient is a 71-year-old UK citizen who, together with his wife, was on board flight VN0054 from London to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on March 2.
After entering Vietnam, the couple travelled to Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. His wife tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on March 8.
The man has also been quarantined from March 8 and is now being treated at the Hue Central Hospital.
The latest case brings the total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam to 49, with 16 patients having completely cured./.