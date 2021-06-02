Vietnam confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded 50 more COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases, during the past six hours to 12:00 pm on June 2, lifting the national tally to 7,675, according to the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker is being disinfected after taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
The ministry said among the new cases detected on June 2 morning, 35 were in Bac Giang province, 12 in Bac Ninh, and one in central Da Nang city.
The number of locally-transmitted and imported cases has so far stood at 6,166, and 1,509, respectively. Meanwhile, the total of infections reported since April 27 when the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country amounted to 4,596.
The country counted a total of 3,043 of recoveries.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 161 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 91 twice, and 79 thrice.
The Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases announced one more fatality from COVID-19 on June 2 morning, pushing the total deaths related to the disease to 49.
The dead is a female patient who was diagnosed with end-stage chronic kidney failure. The patient was treated at the hospital from May 25 after she tested positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
The cause of death was determined to be severe COVID-19 infection, septic shock, heart failure on the basis of hypertension and end-stage chronic kidney failure.
According to HCM City’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC), 23 more people in the southern hub tested positive to the coronavirus, with 18 cases linked to the infection cluster at the “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission).
The city had counted a total 497 COVID-19 infections as of June 2 morning, including 267 those recovered from the disease.
As many as 277,841 samples for COVID-19 testing have been collected in the city so far, the centre said. /.