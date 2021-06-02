Vietnam confirms 53 more COVID-19 cases on early June 2
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 53 new domestic infections of COVID-19 over the last 18 hours to 6:00 am on June 2, pushing the national tally to 7,625, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, Bac Giang accounted for the majority with 48, followed by Bac Ninh (3), and Hanoi (2).
Vietnam has so far documented 6,118 locally-transmitted cases and 1,507 imported. The number of infections reported since April 27 when the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country amounting to 4,548.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 161 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 91 twice, and 79 thrice.
There are currently 149,013 people who had close contact with confirmed patients and entered the countries under quarantine at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities or at residences.
People nationwide are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).
Those having suspected symptoms, for examples, fever, cough and shortness of breath, are urged to call the ministry’s hotline 1900 9095 for assistance and support./.