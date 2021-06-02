Health Vietnam reports new COVID-19 death The sub-committee for treatment of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 1 announced the country's 48th COVID-19 fatality.

Health Da Nang health workers assisting colleagues in pandemic hotspot A group of medical workers from Da Nang left the central city on May 31 to head north and support colleagues in Bac Giang province in their struggle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Health Vietnam reports 50 new domestic COVID-19 cases Fifty domestic infections of COVID-19 were added to the national tally over the last six hours to 12:00pm on June 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam hopes for more int'l support in accessing COVID-19 vaccines Vietnam hopes to receive more support from international organisations and countries around the world to access more sources of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long told at an online meeting with representatives from the COVAX Facility scheme (COVAX) and health officials from a number of countries on June 1.