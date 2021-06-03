

Medics take a sample for COVID-19 testing in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam recorded 57 more cases of COVID-19 over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on June 3, including 56 domestically-transmitted and one imported, according to the Ministry of Health.Of the new cases, Bac Giang, which is the country’s current largest pandemic hotspot, accounted for the majority with 32, followed by Bac Ninh (20), Lang Son (3) and Hai Duong (1).So far, Vietnam has recorded a total of 7,870 COVID-19 cases, including 6,350 domestic and 1,520 imported, with the number of infections reported since April 27 when the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country amounting to 4,780.Among active patients, 196 have tested negative to the virus once, 84 twice, and 89 thrice. The death toll remained at 49 and the number of recoveries totalled 3,085.A total of 151,295 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined.More 11,733 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots on June 2, raising the number of vaccine doses given to Vietnamese to more than 1.1 million. A total of 31,177 people were fully vaccinated with two shots.Bac Giang has asked the Ministry of Health to provide an additional 150,000 vaccine doses for frontliners and workers at industrial parks. The ministry will also supply the northern province with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, ventilators, medical masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) as part of an emergency assistance to help it fight the pandemic.People nationwide are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).Those having suspected symptoms, for examples, fever, cough and shortness of breath, are urged to call the ministry’s hotline 1900 9095 for assistance and support./.