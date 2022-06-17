Health Global programme delivers health benefits for Vietnamese youth More than 49,300 young Vietnamese have learned about risky behaviours and preventive measures associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), thanks to three years of instruction from the Young Health Programme (YHP).

Health Hospitals, patients struggle with medical supply shortage Many hospitals are seeing a shortage of medical supplies, due to the growing reluctance to organise procurement bidding that stems from recent major violation cases.

Health Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination points set up for booster doses in HCM City Hundreds of vaccination points, both fixed location and mobile, have been set up across Ho Chi Minh City as part of the city's efforts to accelerate injection of COVID-19 booster doses on high-risk residents.

Health COVID-19: 774 cases added to national caseload on June 16 A total 774 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 15 to 4pm June 16, according to the Ministry of Health.