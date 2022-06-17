Vietnam confirms 723 new COVID-19 infections
People get vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 723 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Vietnam on June 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
All of the new transmissions were locally transmitted.
The capital city of Hanoi again reported the highest number of infections with 142, followed by Phu Tho and Nghe An provinces, with 50 and 37 cases.
Quang Ninh province’s Health Department also registered a further 760 transmissions to the national system after review.
The national caseload has now reached 10,736,408.
A total of 8,381 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,591,486.
Forty-two patients currently require breathing support.
No deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities nationwide stands at 43,083, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total infections.
By June 17, nearly 225 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Vietnam. Of these, more than 201.75 million were for adults, more than 17.5 million for those aged from 12 to 17 years old, and more than 5.64 million for children aged 5 to under 12 years old./.