Health Phu Tho’s hospital authorised to perform SARS-CoV-2 test The Ministry of Health on March 17 authorised the laboratory of the General Hospital of the northern province of Phu Tho to perform tests for the novel coronavirus (SAR-CoV-2) that has caused respiratory illness in 68 people in Vietnam so far.

Health Doctors take care of COVID-19 patients Doctors and nurses at Hospital No. 2 in the northern province of Quang Ninh are taking care of COVID-19 patients and more than 50 people who are kept in quarantine at the hospital.

Health Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

Health HCM City has second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 officially put into operation a 300-bed hospital specialized in treating acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Can Gio district.