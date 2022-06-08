Vietnam confirms 913 new COVID-19 cases on June 8
Vietnam reported 913 new COVID-19 infections in 43 localities on June 8, bringing the total caseload in the country to 10,727,918.
More than 222 million vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam so far, statistics show. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
The capital city of Hanoi logged the highest number of infections with 187 cases.
It was followed by northern Yen Bai and Bac Ninh provinces, with 67 and 57 infections, respectively.
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the day, with the death toll remaining at 43,081, about 0.4 percent of the total infections.
As many as 8,363 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number given the all-clear since the start of the pandemic to 9,531,653.
Seventy-eight patients are currently receiving oxygen support.
More than 222 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far./.