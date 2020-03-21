Vietnam confirms 92nd COVID-19 case
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A 21-year-old Vietnamese student from France has tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the country's COVID-19 tally to 92, the Ministry of Health confirmed on March 21.
The man flew on Flight QR40 from Paris to Doha on March 16, before landing March 17 at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat Airport on Flight QR970.
Upon entry, he did not display any symptoms of COVID-19 and was sent to a concentrated quarantine area in District 12, HCM City.
On March 17, the man developed fever, sore throat and dry cough, and was transferred to the acute respiratory disease hospital in HCM City’s Cu Chi district a day later.
The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases confirmed his sample as positive on March 19 night. The same testing result was confirmed by the Pasteur Institute of HCM City on March 21.
Of the 92 COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam so far, 17 have been cured and discharged from hospital./.